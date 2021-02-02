Shirley Lavon Webb
Shirley Lavon Webb, Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. She was 87. Shirley was born July 25, 1933, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of the late Frederick C. and Nellie C. (Dye) Julian.
Shirley attended Arsenal Technical High School and was a member of the Class of 1951. She then graduated from Lipscomb University and continued her education at the Herron School of Art.
Shirley moved to Florida in 1973 and taught art in Charlotte County elementary schools from 1986 to 1995 when she retired. She was honored as the runner-up for Charlotte County Teacher of the Year for the 1990-91 school year.
She taught Bible classes at church for more than 40 years. She was a member of the Port Charlotte Church of Christ. She was an integral part of the teddy bear class at church making teddy bears for sick and hurting children.
Shirley is survived by her children, Carrie (Michael) DePass, Mark Webb and Matthew Webb; her grandchildren, Christopher (April) DePass, David “Benji” (Jessica) DePass, Matthew Webb, Jr. and Clayton Webb; her great-grandchildren, Maximus DePass, Alexzander DePass and Kayla DePass.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Richard Jerome Webb, whom she married June 18, 1960, as well as a brother, Donald Julian.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Port Charlotte Church of Christ, 20484 Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte.
A graveside committal service will be conducted, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 1977 South State Road 135, Greenwood, Indiana.
