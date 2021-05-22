Shirley Mae (Miller) McAfee
On Sunday morning, May 16, 2021, Heaven decided they needed a very special Angel.
Shirley was born on May 4, 1929, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, but called Punta Gorda, Florida, home for over a half-century. She attended the Cleveland United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda.
She will be remembered by her family as the voice of reason. Family was the most important thing in her life. She cherished every moment spent with family and friends. She never met a stranger and won the hearts of anyone that ever crossed her path. She was a kind soul with a wit and wisdom that would make you think for days.
She is survived by her two sons, David N. Miller and Mark T. (Frances) Miller both of Punta Gorda. She is also survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George N. Miller; two sons, George D. Miller and Ronald C. Miller; and her second husband, Paul McAfee, a retired military chaplain and minister whom she married later in life.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at pongerkaysgrady.com. Ponger-Kays Grady Funerals and Cremations entrusted with the arrangements.
