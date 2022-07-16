Shirley Rose Hall Eaton

Shirley H. Eaton, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the home of her daughter and caregiver, Elizabeth Parisi, in Laconia, N.H., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Shirley, formerly of Moultonborough, N.H., and Rotonda, Fla., was born on September 23, 1930 in Plainfield, N.J., to Ralph Edwin Hall and Ethel Rose Coleman.
Shirley was a farm girl who grew up in Londonderry, N.H., on the Hall family dairy and chicken farm, attended local schools and graduated from Central High School Class of '47. It was in Londonderry where she met her husband of 47 years, Robert (Bob) Irving Eaton. Bob was so smitten with her beauty and charm that he would walk miles after school (and work) to meet her at the bus stop to escort her home. After their marriage in 1950, they moved to Boston and lived in a one room apartment while Bob completed law school at Boston University. It was there that she gave birth to her first child, David. After Bob completed law school, they moved to Manchester where she became the proud mother to four additional children. Shirley and Bob moved to Bedford, NH in 1966 where they resided for over 30 years.
They spent their summers at their camp, called "Motion Denied!" at Far Echo Harbor Club in Moultonborough. In 1978, they built a beautiful Winnipesaukee waterfront home on Long Island in Moultonborough with plans to summer there at retirement. They craftily called that home "Eaton Hall" to celebrate their two families. In 1995 they built a lovely home in Rotonda, Fla., with plans to winter there as "snow birds". Unfortunately, Bob died suddenly and sadly in 1997. While their plans for retirement together would not come to pass, Shirley continued spending her time at "The Lake" and in Florida. Her grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Gram", cherish the memories of holidays in Bedford and summer gatherings at The Lake. Shirley loved sitting on her deck looking out at the water while watching her children and grandchildren laughing and playing games on the lawn below.
Shirley enjoyed ice skating, snow skiing, boating and tennis. She and Bob also travelled extensively throughout the Caribbean, Europe, Canada, and Alaska. One special trip they truly enjoyed was going on an African Safari bringing back wonderous photography of exotic animals, birds and stories of African adventures. For years, the two of them enjoyed annual trips with Shirley's three other siblings and spouses traveling to various points of interest throughout the United States. They called themselves the "El Toro Pu Pu's" and had a grand and admittedly silly time!
Shirley was a passionate vocalist singing in the First Congregational Church in Manchester and becoming a member of Sweet Adelines. She devoted her life to her husband, "Beevie" (a name they lovingly called each other) and her children. As a loving and caring mother, Shirley was the children's confidant, eager to be supportive, caring and forgiving. She was known for her wondrously bright smile and happy disposition, always taking time to listen and add a little humor to a discussion.
Shirley is predeceased by her parents and her husband; her sister, Marion Parenteau and husband Fred of Denton, Md.; and her son-in-law, Joseph Jarnutowski of Hooksett, N.H. She is survived by her brother, Donald Hall and wife Joanne of Westmoreland, N.H.; her sister Geraldine VanGrevenhof and husband Vernon of Londonderry, N.H.; her son, David Eaton and wife Sharon of Meredith, N.H.; her daughter, Elizabeth Parisi and husband David of Laconia, N.H.; her daughter Judy Jarnutowski of Hooksett, N.H.; her daughter Carol Raffle and husband Leo of Meredith, N.H.; her son Donald Eaton and wife Josee of Bedford, N.H.; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private family gathering will be held at her home in Moultonborough to celebrate her life.
Special thanks go out to Comfort Keepers home care in Plymouth, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association at www.lrvna.org.
