Sonia Massey nee Perhutin, 77, of North Port, Florida, and formerly of Channahon, Illinois, died on Aug. 22, 2021. She was born on May 5, 1944, in Erfurt, Germany, to the parents of Nick and Maria Perhutin. Sonia graduated from JT Central in Joliet, Illinois. She met her husband, who quite literally danced her off her feet, and she enjoyed nothing more than taking care of her family. She spent her career working as a banker for Chase Bank as well as owned and operated Big Basin Saloon. She loved bowling with her sister and best friends, gardening, canning and cooking for everyone, and especially loved dancing with Rollin. Sonia was a great card player and loved playing with friends and family. She was a member of many organizations including, Moose Lodge 300 in Joliet, Illinois, where she was a past senior regent, star recorder, and coworker of the year, and AmVets 2000 of North Port, Florida, where she was a lifetime charter member, ladies auxiliary, past secretary, and thoroughly enjoyed cooking meals for the organization.
She is survived by her husband, Rollin R. Massey of 60-plus years; two sons, Rollin (John) and Tammy Perkins of Reddick, Illinois, and Rich (Marilyn) Massey of Venice, Florida; three grandchildren, Rollin (Lauren Hakey), Michael, and Christopher; four great-grandchildren, Jayden, Emmie Jean, Rollin, Natalie; one sister, Lillian (Joseph) Rapcan; three nieces, Guppers God Daughter Lynette Rapcan, Linda (Don) Flaynik, Lynn (Bob) Basarich; two nephews, Steve Rapcan and Dan (Jean) Terdic; brother-in-law, Rich Terdic; daughter-in-law, Debbie Massey; special cousins Jim Massey and Bev Moss, Drew Massey and numerous other cousins; and special friends Delores Lavazza, Fran Dingle and Becky Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Leona “Sis Terdic;” nephew, Ricky Terdic; niece, Diane Terdic; and cousins, Pat and Claude Massey.
There are no services planned at this time due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to Moose Heart. Farley Funeral Home in North Port is in charge of arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
