Stanisław Zygmunt Szybalski, age 94, passed away after complications of pneumonia on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 18, 1927, in Lwów, Poland, the son of Stefan Szybalski and Michalina Szybalska, née Rakowska.
Stanisław graduated during WWII from high school in Nazi-occupied Lwów, and then from trade school in Sopot, by the Baltic Sea in post-war Poland. He fled Communism in his homeland in September 1957, to begin a new life in Martinsville, New Jersey, where his brother had previously immigrated. Stanisław married Louise Hackbarth in 1960, and became a father to his daughter, Eva Szybalski, in 1963. After their divorce, he met his future wife, Julienne Próchnicki, on January 16, 1972. They had just celebrated their 50th anniversary, before complications of pneumonia took Stas, as he was lovingly called, from us.
Stas had a unique and strong character. He was a history buff with a stunning, almost archival memory, and a gifted storyteller, due to the many interesting events of his full life. He had the mindset and the charm of 'good old Europe'. He was a Pole with his heart and soul, and had a good sense of humor, just like a true Lwowian. He remained dedicated to his familial and cultural heritage throughout the decades - just like his beloved brother, Wacław.
Stas was the 'last Mohican' of his ancestral family, equipped with amazing genes. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Wacław Szybalski, his cousins Teresa Rakowska-Harmstone and Wacław Królikowski, who all remained fascinating people into their nineties, despite their lost childhoods growing up in wartime Poland.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Julienne Szybalski, are his daughter Eva Szybalski and sons Christopher Gehricke and Steven Gehricke.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church, 211 W Charlotte Ave, Punta Gorda, Florida, 33950 followed by a Celebration of Life. Location to be announced.
