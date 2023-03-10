Stanley E. Anderson, Jr., 89, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at his home in Punta Gorda, Florida.
He was born June 5, 1933 in Mount Kisco, New York. He was the son of the late Stanley E. Anderson and the late Grace Elizabeth Myer Anderson.
He married Barbara Shaw Wilson on September 15, 1956 (died February 6, 2001). His survivors include: daughters Cheryl Anderson and Karen Anderson Galloway; sons-in-law Maina Kiai and Robert R. Galloway; grandchildren Grace Galloway Soong, Robert R. Galloway, Jr., Adjoa Kiai and Makena Kiai; and grandson-in-law Jeffrey Soong.
Stanley graduated from Katonah High School, Colgate University and New York University School of Law. He was proud of his military service in the US Air Force. He attained the rank of Captain before his completion of active duty and honorable discharge. He joined his father, Stanley E. Anderson, at Anderson, Banks and Anderson in 1960. He was admitted to practice in NY State Courts and the US Supreme Court and practiced law in Mount Kisco until his retirement in 1996. He served as the Town Attorney for the Town of Lewisboro, New York from 1965 to 1995. During his long-standing membership in the Northern Westchester Bar Association, he served as Secretary, Treasurer, Vice President and President.
He was a dedicated member of South Salem Presbyterian Church since 1961, acting as Deacon, Elder and Clerk of Session. He was also a member of Lions International and the Lewisboro Lions Club. He served on the board of the Westchester/Putnam Visiting Nurse Association for more than 20 years (including as Director) and helped to establish the first hospice in Northern Westchester in the 1960s. He was a longstanding board member of the Bedford Union Cemetery (including as a Trustee and Vice President). He also had many fond tales to tell from his time as a Boy Scout troop leader.
Stan and Barbara loved boating and took their family on many adventures throughout the years. They followed their dream and moved to Punta Gorda, Florida in 1997 after his retirement.
Several years after the loss of his beloved Barbara in 2001, he met Anne Milback, who was his loving partner for almost 20 years until her passing in October 2022.
Stan, fondly known as "Bud" by his loved ones, cared deeply for his family and he traveled all over the world to be with them. Bud especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, who remember him for his wisdom, sense of humor, and quick wit.
The ultimate "Mr. Fix-It," Stan will be remembered for his kindness, his generosity, his patience, his readiness to lend a hand, his organized approach to everything he did, and his genuine respect for all people.
The celebration of his life will be held at the South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring Street, South Salem, New York on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00PM. There will be a short reception in the church fellowship hall, followed by a burial at Bedford Union Cemetery.
If you wish to make a donation in his memory, the family suggests that you support your local hospice care organization or the South Salem Presbyterian Church .
