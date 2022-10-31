On Monday October 24, 2022, our Mom finally reached the destination of her journey. Beginning on Nov. 1, 1945 she was born in Milan, Indiana, to Delver H. and Mary A. (née-Palmer) Shuman. She was the fourth of 7 children.
In 1950 the family moved to the Chicago area settling in Oak Lawn. She attended Grisham grade school and Oak Lawn High School.
She married in 1964 to Richard Earl Heffley , and became a mother and homemaker, and in 1977 she entered the work force as a waitress.
During the following year Rick became ill and passed away.
Widowed and alone at 32 with 6 kids in tow, she moved to Port Charlotte to be closer to her Mother and her siblings. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, and doing crossword puzzles. She also liked to be outside, whether to "hold court" or watch the many birds around the bird feeder.
With everything that she endured in her lifetime, she will be remembered as caring, strong willed and stubborn. (Obviously a family trait).
She is survived by her children Robert (Barbara), Kenneth, William, Katherine, (Bud), Kristine (Roger) Kimberley. Brothers Ernest, (Calene), Albert (Linda), Sister Maryln and sister in law Mary. Grandkids, Brittany, Megan, Matthew, Taylor, Tabitha, Tylor, Delver, Josh, Shealyn and fur baby Max. And many more nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, husband Rick, brothers Robert and Richard, sister Joyce and great granddaughter McKenna.
There will be no funeral service, as per her wishes to be cremated and her ashes to be placed on her brothers farm in southern Indiana. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
