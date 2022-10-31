On Monday October 24, 2022, our Mom finally reached the destination of her journey. Beginning on Nov. 1, 1945 she was born in Milan, Indiana, to Delver H. and Mary A. (née-Palmer) Shuman. She was the fourth of 7 children.

In 1950 the family moved to the Chicago area settling in Oak Lawn. She attended Grisham grade school and Oak Lawn High School.


