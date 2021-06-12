Stephanie M. Feola, 62, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021, at home with her loved ones by her side. Born Stephanie Branca in New Rochelle, New York, to her parents Stephanie and John Branca.
Stephanie spent her younger years growing up in the Bronx, where her love of the Yankees began and lasted until her passing. The family moved back to New Rochelle, where she graduated from New Rochelle High School. When she was 21, she moved to Port Charlotte and got married to John Feola. They had one son, Daniel Feola, in 1985. After her divorce, Stephanie was a single mother who worked hard to make sure Danny had a great upbringing.
In 1999, Stephanie began her career at The Green Sheet selling advertising and remained with the shopper through a few changes and eventually to the Charlotte Sun, which became The Daily Sun. She worked for them for 22 years until March 2021.
Stephanie is survived by her son, Daniel, and his wife, Christina; grandson, Daxton; and soon to make her arrival, granddaughter Mila. She is also survived by her loving partner of 18 years, Charlie Greenwald; and her brother, Joseph Branca, and his wife, Carole; her nieces, Angela “Gigi,” Crissy; and many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. She was predeceased by her parents.
A Celebration of Stephanie’s Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers we request that you make a donation in Stephanie’s name to either Tidewell Hospice or The American Cancer Society.
Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation in Punta Gorda, will handle the arrangements.
