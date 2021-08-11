Stephanie Rafferty (nee Schmidt) passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Venice, Florida, just shy of her 92nd birthday.
Stephanie was born Aug. 30, 1929, in Flushing, New York, to Wilhelm and Friedel Schmidt. She was an only child.
On Jan. 28, 1950, she married the love of her life, William Gerard Rafferty, to whom she was married for 61 years, until his passing on March 17, 2011. They had two sons, William and Steven.
Stephanie was a devoted mom and wife and consummate hostess. She was always dressed to the nines.
She was famous for her lists, her meticulous organization, her massive Christmas Eve parties, watching classic movies and reading a good book.
The couple lived in Deer Park, New York, Fort Worth, Texas, Dix Hills, New York, and East Longmeadow, Massachusetts.
They began wintering at Bird Bay Village in Venice in the late 1980s; Stephanie moved to Bird Bay full time in 2014, where she enjoyed her many friends, parties, and luncheons.
In August 2019, her entire family was able to come to Venice to help her celebrate her 90th birthday. Even in a wheelchair, she could still bust a move and keep us entertained with all her stories.
Stephanie was predeceased by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her sons, William (Karen) of Longmeadow and Steven (Barbara) of Arnold, Maryland.
To cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Shannon Sullivan (Patrick) of Barrington, Rhode Island, Kelly Gargagliano (Joseph) of Arnold, Kathryn McGarvey (Brian) of Westport, Connecticut, Scott Rafferty of Windermere, Florida, Colleen Rafferty (Eric Reinemann) of North Adams, Massachusetts, and Bridget Rafferty of Los Angeles, California; and her great-grandchildren, Finn, Maeve and Rory Sullivan; Luca, Giulia and Serafina Gargagliano; Reese, Maggie and Jack McGarvey; Lorelai and Harper Rafferty; and Faye and Hugo Reinemann.
Services: A memorial service will be held at future date in Longmeadow.
Contributions: To honor her memory, and her love of books and reading, please consider donating to your local library.
