Stephanie Violet Cummins-Bailey

Stephanie and Roy were married for 25 years but together for 38. Stephanie was a loving and an amazing mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and friend. She put everyone before herself, whether it was food in your belly, a roof over your head, or a shoulder to cry on. She was everyone's Grandmother and everyone was her Grandbabies. She loved to see you with a full stomach and a smile.
Stephanie was not just a normal person, she had the most amazing gravitational pull that would catch everyone's attention. She was a survivor of many things in her life lived. Most importantly she lived her life well, through herself and now through her grandchildren. Stephanie was an animal lover, a spitfire, and a downright strong woman.
On September 7th, 2022 Stephanie passed away peacefully in her sleep with her husband, Roy, by her side. She could not let him watch so she waited until he fell asleep, so that she could grow her wings. Her family is heartbroken to lose a loved-one.
Stephanie is survived by a very large loving family; Roy Bailey (Husband), Clarissa & Dakota Foster (Daughter & Son-in-law), Patience, Makayla, & Madasyn, (Grandchildren), Ginger, Donna, Jackie, Debbie, Missy, LaRaye, (Sisters), Jody (Brother), Niece's & Nephews, & many friends.
Stephanie's Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m at the Harbor Heights Park in Deep Creek on Saturday, September 17th, 2022.
