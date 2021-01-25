Stephen J. Monahan
Stephen Jerome “Jake” Monahan, 85, of Englewood, Florida, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, Florida
He was born on April 20, 1935, in Quincy, Massachusetts, to Stephen M. and Eva (Dauphinee) Monahan.
Jake served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He retired from MBTA in 2002 as an Iron Worker in Commercial Construction. Then he and his wife Jean moved to Englewood, Florida from Quincy, Massachusetts.
He was a member of the Englewood Moose Lodge, VFW and Eagles. His hobbies included walking on Manasota Beach, swimming, gardening, reading and clam digging.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 54 years: Jean Monahan, daughter: Anne Marie Jones of Grand Prairie, Texas; special nephew: Michael Herman of Braintree, Massachusetts a sister in-law: Dianne Collins of Peabody, Massachusetts; one grandson: Justin M. Jones and one great grandson: Marcus Jones. He was preceded in death by his son Ronald Monahan.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. 3070 S. McCall Rd. from 3 p.m. until the service time 4:30 p.m. with Navy Honors to follow.
Family requests in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Arthritis Foundation501 501 Village Green Parkway, Suite 5 Bradenton, FL 34209.
You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com. Englewood
Community Funeral Home, Inc. with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements.
