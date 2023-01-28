Stephen Mark Sestilio

Stephen (Steve) Sestilio, age 71 of Punta Gorda, FL passed away on December, 15, 2022. Born in GlenRidge, NJ to Armand Joseph & Violet (Coraggio) Sestilio. Steve was the 2nd oldest of eight (8) children. Steve lived in Lake Parsippany, NJ prior to moving to Punta Gorda, FL in 1984. Steve was the General Manager of Ameri-Life & Health Services of Charlotte County, FL where he began his nearly 35-year career with them on 6/25/1988. His success was having the ability to lead his agents while always helping and serving his clients.

Steve was quiet, yet he always enjoyed spending time with his family & friends. He was a sports enthusiast who loved to watch hockey, golf & baseball on his lanai TV with either a glass of wine or scotch and a cigar. Steve, along with his brother Joe, and two sons, Mark & Paul, had a memorable trip to The Masters in Augusta, GA in April, 2016.


