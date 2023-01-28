Stephen Mark Sestilio

Stephen (Steve) Sestilio, age 71 of Punta Gorda, FL passed away on December, 15, 2022. Born in GlenRidge, NJ to Armand Joseph & Violet (Coraggio) Sestilio. Steve was the 2nd oldest of eight (8) children. Steve lived in Lake Parsippany, NJ prior to moving to Punta Gorda, FL in 1984. Steve was the General Manager of Ameri-Life & Health Services of Charlotte County, FL where he began his nearly 35-year career with them on 6/25/1988. His success was having the ability to lead his agents while always helping and serving his clients.
Steve was quiet, yet he always enjoyed spending time with his family & friends. He was a sports enthusiast who loved to watch hockey, golf & baseball on his lanai TV with either a glass of wine or scotch and a cigar. Steve, along with his brother Joe, and two sons, Mark & Paul, had a memorable trip to The Masters in Augusta, GA in April, 2016.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Armand Joseph Sestilio, his Uncle Emedio Vincent Sestilio, his Aunt Anne Sestilio, his brother David Sestilio, and his nephew David Pardine.
Steve is survived by his wife, Debora (Macri) Sestilio, Mark Louis (Lindsay) Sestilio, Paul Joseph (Rachel) Sestilio, his grandchildren James, Stephen, Brayden & Gianna Sestilio, his mother Violet (Coraggio) Sestilio of Toms River, NJ, his siblings Joseph/Doreen Sestilio, Debby/Daniel Pardine, Vivian/Michael Fabrizio, Michael Sestilio, Matthew/Lynn Sestilio & Jeffrey Sestilio, his mother & father in-law Louis & Constance Macri, as well as so many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews and long-time friends from NJ, GA and FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County, 21500 Gibralter Dr., Port Charlotte, FL 33952 or American Cancer Society are appreciated.
His celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Kays-Ponger Funeral Home at 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL between 12 noon and 2 p.m.
