Stephen N. Gural

Stephen Nicholas Gural, of North Port, Florida, passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Stephen was born in Queens, New York to Nicholas and Mary Ann Gural on January 1, 1966, a New Year's Day baby. He graduated high school from Windsor High School in Windsor, Connecticut, and upon graduation, joined the United States Navy. After joining the Navy, he completed Naval Aircrew Candidate School and flew as an Ordnanceman on P3's and later, as a Loadmaster on C130's. He rose through the ranks to become a Chief Petty Officer, while also earning his Associate Degree from Southern New Hampshire University. He retired from the military after serving 21 years. He spent the rest of his life being the most amazing dad, going on every school field trip, hosting countless Dungeons & Dragons games, and sharing his love of Star Wars. He traveled the world and made friends wherever he went. He was an avid reader and had the complete written works of many authors, including Ernest Hemingway, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Agatha Christie, and Ian Fleming. In addition to books, he collected t-shirts, hats, and board games.

