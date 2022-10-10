Stephen N. Gural

Stephen Nicholas Gural, of North Port, Florida, passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Stephen was born in Queens, New York to Nicholas and Mary Ann Gural on January 1, 1966, a New Year's Day baby. He graduated high school from Windsor High School in Windsor, Connecticut, and upon graduation, joined the United States Navy. After joining the Navy, he completed Naval Aircrew Candidate School and flew as an Ordnanceman on P3's and later, as a Loadmaster on C130's. He rose through the ranks to become a Chief Petty Officer, while also earning his Associate Degree from Southern New Hampshire University. He retired from the military after serving 21 years. He spent the rest of his life being the most amazing dad, going on every school field trip, hosting countless Dungeons & Dragons games, and sharing his love of Star Wars. He traveled the world and made friends wherever he went. He was an avid reader and had the complete written works of many authors, including Ernest Hemingway, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Agatha Christie, and Ian Fleming. In addition to books, he collected t-shirts, hats, and board games.
Stephen is survived in life by his parents, Nick and Mary Ann, his two beautiful boys, Oliver and Ethan, his best friend and spouse, Bernadette, his Uncle Herb and his cousins, Gary (Sheilarae), Barbara (Ron), Arlyn, and Alan, and of course, his dog, Chewie.
Family and friends are welcome to come by his house on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 3 p.m., to celebrate the beautiful life he lived. Please RSVP to 941-223-9480 if you are planning to attend.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.