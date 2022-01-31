Born in Newark, Del., on September 1, 1977, Stephenie Leigh Presseller, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in Chicago, Ill.
Her passion for the wellbeing of the earth, our environment and all earth's inhabitants began at Charlotte High, where she credits Mrs. Bellacoff, with her sustainability career. She interned at Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, after graduation. She earned her master's degree in Sustainability. In Chicago she taught ESL teens English, worked at the Peggy Notebardt Museum of Nature, served as Sustainability Manager at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills, IL, built relationships and became a leader in the field. She also loved teaching Citizenship classes. Sharing her glowing smile, Stephie's mission was to make the world a better place for everyone
Stephenie was extremely accomplished and appreciated in her field as well as among all her family and friends. She lived to love, laugh and spread joy. She was funny and intelligent. She loved to participate in St. Baldrick's Day and annually shaved her head for the cause. She loved music of all sorts, camping at music festivals, and dancing with family and friends.
Putting her family first, she knew many folks she would consider a best friend and family. While going to college in Gainesville, Fla., Stephenie met her best friend, Melissa Basilone. As life continued, they all moved to Chicago. The Basilones were the hub of Steph's Chicago family. They all enjoyed simple pleasures together. She found beauty in spring wildflowers, dog walks and her daily activities. Her shining personality was contagious to everyone she met.
Stephenie is survived by her parents, Jerry and Patti Presseller, sisters Julie Presseller and Nikki Mroz; Brother-in-Law Gerard Mroz, three nieces and many more relatives and friends.
Funeral: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Punta Gorda, FL; 12:30 p.m., Celebration of Life at Hurricane Charlie's Banquette Hall.
