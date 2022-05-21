Steve Radi born on December 18, 1935, in Leetsdale, Pa., passed from this life in Englewood, Fla on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the age of 86.
He was a first generation American of parents who emigrated from Cabiny, Czechoslovakia. He proudly served in the Air Force Reserves. He was a retired elementary school principal who served in the field of education for over 40 years in Pittsburgh, Pa., Geneva, Ohio and Clarence, N.Y. Following his graduation in 1953 from Leetsdale High School, he attended college at Slippery Rock University where he matriculated with a Bachelors of Science in Education in 1958. In 1962, he achieved a Master's Degree from the School of Education at the University of Pittsburgh. After his retirement from education, his passion for golf led him to South West Florida and a second career selling real estate in the Riverwood Golf Club community. Additionally, he retained a membership for Myakka Pines Golf Club for more than 20 years.
Steve's love of the hardworking salt-of-the-earth Pittsburg, Pa., immigrant community instilled a parallel admiration for the sports teams who represent that fine township. He was an avid sports fan and amateur competitor across many sports. As a child, he spent numerous afternoons in the bleachers at Forbes Field with his older brother, John. While there, he memorized the batting averages for every member of MLB. His encyclopedic knowledge of sports strangely seeped into nearly every conversation and all were amazed at his ability to retain such knowledge.
One of Mr. Radi's favorite greetings was, "How ya' hittin' 'em?" Believing you ultimately determined the outcome of your day, he would conclude a conversation with, "Make it a good day!". He was never too shy to belt out a tune which included your name, where you were from or your current life situation. Steve was always humming a tune as he worked around the house. When asked if he knew he was humming, he answered, "No". The last song he had been humming during the days preceding his passing was, "My Way" by Frank Sinatra. An apropos ending to a life well lived. His voice has faded now but our memories will last a lifetime.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Andrej and Julia Radi; brothers, John and Andy Radi, and sister Anna Pinkosky. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Ann Radi; sons, Stephen and Christopher Radi; daughters, Susan Radi-Blatnick (Darrick) and Cynthia Radi-Peters(Matthew); granddaughters, Brynn and Brooke Blatnick and Elise Peters; grandson, Bryce Peters; sister, Helen Powner (Roden) and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be made by Neptune Society with a Catholic Funeral mass to be held on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 9:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi in Grove City, FL with internment at a later date.
