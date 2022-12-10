Steven Annecone, 79, died Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home in Englewood, Fla., with his Daughter, Lisa, right beside him. He had been battling terminal IDH--wildtype glioblastoma brain cancer since he was diagnosed in January.
He leaves behind his Daughter, Lisa Lea Annecone (Englewood, FL). Sadly, Lisa lost her Mom, and Steve lost his High School Sweetheart and Wife of 58 years, Nancy Annecone, earlier this year in January, shortly after his cancer diagnosis. He was preceded in death by his Father, James Annecone; Mother, Eleanor Fiorella Annecone; and Sister, Diane Judith Smith.
Steve was born in Passaic, New Jersey, and he and his family moved to Sarasota, Fla., during middle school, and he graduated from Sarasota High School in 1962. After graduation, he married his High School Sweetheart, Nancy. They then spent several years in Indianapolis, Ind., while Steve attended embalming and mortuary school and worked his apprenticeship. They moved back to Sarasota, Fla., before finally settling in Englewood, Fla., and making Englewood their home for the past 50+ years.
After working for several local funeral homes, in 1972, Steve, Ray Williams, and Bob Brady decided to start their own funeral business...and the original Lemon Bay Funeral Home location in Englewood became a reality, and then in 1978, they opened their second location in Venice, Fla. Steve was active in his Englewood community as a Member of the Englewood Rotary Club as well as the Englewood ELKs Club. At home, he was the eternal peacemaker, and when he wasn't working, you could usually find him out in the yard mowing his five acres of solace. Steve acquired the love for running one day out of the clear blue, after randomly entering AND placing in his first ever local road race. This "whim" evolved into his longest lasting hobby...he always ran against the clock. He passed his love for running onto his Daughter, Lisa, who still continues to try to run today. He loved to go OUT to "eat," which usually meant only a black coffee or several beers, depending upon the time of day of his outing, and he enjoyed taking family and friends out with him for special occasions as well. His smirking smile and sly, side-mouthed, one line zingers will be greatly missed by ALL!
Services will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 East Dearborn Street, Englewood, FL 34223. Open visitation will be held at the church from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., with his Memorial Service immediately following at 1 p.m. As well, ALL are welcomed and encouraged to attend Steve's Celebration of Life, which will be held immediately after his Memorial Service in a church event room.
In lieu of flowers, Lisa asks that you might consider making a donation instead to Englewood Meals on Wheels, as she and Steve could have never made it through the past six months at home without their six days a week meal delivery service!!! 941-474-4445, 400 Loma Linda, Englewood, FL 34223.
