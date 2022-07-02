Sue Carol (Colbert) Lane passed away peacefully in her daughter's home on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Sue Carol was born April 27, 1947, in Fayetteville, Tennessee, to Charles and Martha Anne Colbert.
Sue Carol was a devoted mother and grandmother, never one to shy away from helping with housework (even when she had been told explicitly not to help) and would happily play make believe with her grandkids while sneakily slipping them a few dollars. Walking into her home you would most likely be first greeted by the smell of her chuck roast — "the only thing she couldn't burn" — the sound of her stories on the TV, and a big, enveloping hug.
Her warmth extended into her work. Sue Carol spent many years working as a case worker with Children and Families in Florida, and later at Health and Human Services in Tennessee, supporting families. She moved to Arcadia, Florida in the mid-1970s and lived there for 25 years. In 2000, she moved back to Tennessee where she took care of her parents in their later years.
She was a caring, sometimes fierce woman, who put her all into her family. She lived 15 years past an inoperable cancer diagnosis, partially because she wasn't gonna have someone else tell her what to do, but mostly because she wanted to be around for those she loved. To help.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her stepfather A.C. Elder. She was widowed by the death of her first husband Douglas Lynn Lane. She was preceded in death by her second husband, George Lane Jr. She leaves behind a sister, Emily Arnold and her husband Wayne of Murfreesboro; her daughters, Lee Anna Jackson and her husband Tom of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Cynthia Mizell and her husband Mark of Arcadia; a son, Nathan Lane and his wife Tomeace or North Port, Florida; and six grandchildren, Jack Morgan Mizell, Riley Mizell, Claire Jackson, Hayden Lane, Grace Lane and Harrison Lane.
A celebration of Life is planned for July 9, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Stone, 47 Hawthorne Lane, Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Fayetteville Animal Shelter.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.