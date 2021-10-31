PORT CHARLOTTE
Elmer Brauchler
Elmer F. Brauchler, 94, of Port Charlotte, Fla., went home to be with the Lord on October 27, 2021, at Englewood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Englewood, Fla.
He was born November 13, 1926, in Ridgewood, N.Y., to the late Jacob and Susan (Schwebler) Brauchler. Elmer was a World War II Veteran, having served in the United States Army from 1945 to 1946. He worked for Ridgewood Savings Bank in New York for 42 years, retiring in 1989 as Assistant Mortgage Officer. He was a devout Christian and an active member of Bethpage Assembly of God Church in Bethpage, NY for over 25 years. After moving to Port Charlotte in 1993, he attended Community Life Center and later First Baptist Church of Port Charlotte. Elmer was passionate about sports, and enjoyed boating, water skiing, and playing softball. He played for a number of softball teams throughout his lifetime, continuing into his senior years with the Tobay Tigers in New York, and the Goff Greyhounds in Florida.
He is survived by his daughter, Darlene (Steven) Barclay of Port Charlotte, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Helen Brauchler, who passed away in 2012, as well as his three brothers, Herbert, Henry, and Jack.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home, Port Charlotte Chapel. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238.
Friends may visit online www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Donetta Christian
Donetta Ruth Christian, 81, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at her daughter’s home in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Donetta was born April 22, 1940, in Pecks Mill, W.Va., to the late Ardith and Inez (White) Bailey. She moved to Port Charlotte in 2008 from Ocala. Donetta was a devoted and very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her empathy for others never wavered even during the last stage of her life. Donetta had an appreciation for British culture, enjoyed reading and was a plethora of knowledge. In fact, whenever we were not sure about something, we would say “Let’s ask Mom, she’d know what to do.” She found great joy in ensuring everyone important to her felt special on their birthdays, and truly celebrated family on holidays. Donetta loved and appreciated flowers and nature, honoring each season and holiday by hanging a wreath on the door. Donetta’s laughter was contagious, and her sense of humor, strength, courage, and love will continue to live on in our hearts and memories.
Donetta is survived by two daughters, Mona (Ed) Bokor and Shannon Christian both of St. Petersburg; a son Bryan (Casey) Christian of Port Charlotte; a stepson, Barry (Carrie) Christian of Rock Hill, S.C.; a brother, Barry Bailey of Pecks Mill, W.Va.; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Christian who died in 2014, and her step-son Russell Darwin Christian who died in 2015.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11 a.m., at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Circle of Caring — Suncoast Hospice Foundation or Seaside Seabird Sanctuary/ Donate — Seaside Seabird Sanctuary
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Betty Crockett
Betty L. Crockett, 94, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
Betty was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey, on August 8, 1927 to the late John and Carrie Vanderbeck. She was a graduate of Penn State University with a major in education. Betty worked at Curtiss-Wright Aeronautical for a number of years before transitioning to raising her family. She enjoyed gardening and raising tomatoes. She loved golf and was a member of the Ocean Acres County Club where she was the Club Champion in 1988, 1992, and 1993 and the Riverwood Golf Club where she had holes-in-one on hole 13 and hole 16. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte.
In addition to her parents John and Carrie, Betty was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Herbert, and her husband of 61 years, Robert “Bob” Crockett. She is survived by her son, Robert, daughter-in-law Lou Ann, granddaughter Katelynn, grandson, Robert, his wife Jessica, and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Addison, all of Quincy, Ill.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Millicent Vesper
Millicent “Millie” Towar Vesper, formerly of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed into the arms of her Savior on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the age of 96. Millie was born in Detroit, Mich., on March 23, 1925.
Millie earned a BA in Education from EMU, and a MA in Reading Supervision from Wayne State University. She taught elementary education for 18 years in Detroit. Millie and Raymond married in 1950. They resided in Oak Park, Mich., until moving to Port Charlotte in 1980, where they were active members of First Presbyterian Church. Millie taught Sunday school, Communicants classes, participated in the Stephen Ministry, started several prayer ministries, and authored a children’s book, in addition to memberships in many organizations.
Millie is survived by her three children, Barbara Saul, Douglas Vesper and David Vesper, six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Her husband, Raymond Vesper, preceded her in death, as did her sister, Grace Phillips.
A Celebration of Life will be held at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, MI.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
ENGLEWOOD
Paul Hyatt
Paul Winton Hyatt died peacefully on Monday, October 18, 2021, after a short struggle with COVID. Born in Washington, Ind., on October 24, 1928, to Charles Winton and Margaret Heffernan Hyatt. He graduated from Washington Catholic High School in 1947 and Xavier University in 1955, studying English and economics.
Hyatt served as a first lieutenant in the Korean War 1953-54 and received the Army Service Commendation before going to work for Washington Federal Savings and Loan and the General Motors Corporation. In 1960, Paul purchased a small furniture store in Zionsville, Ind., which grew into the successful Hyatt Company, eventually branching out into real estate sales and property management while also volunteering with youth sports, The Off Main Street Players, and The Indianapolis Free University. In 1988, he retired to Englewood, Fla., where he supported causes related to education and environmentalism; and stayed active in Toastmasters, The Elsie Quirk Library, and the Lemon Bay Playhouse.
Married 1957-79 to Jane Helen Newbold of Colts Neck, NJ, he is survived by a sister, Mary Schnabel; his children Charles Hyatt, Liza Hyatt, and Emily Day; and grandchildren Katie and Anson Olds, Maggie Schroer, and Grace Hyatt.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Elsie Quirk Library or One Tree Planted can be made in his memory. Sapere aude.
Jerome Palmer
Jerome A. Palmer, 71, of Englewood passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Englewood Community Hospital.
Born on November 1, 1949, in Beloit, Wis., to the late Kenneth and Esther Ellis Palmer; he served in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam era and was stationed in Saigon. He has been a resident of Charlotte County for thirty-six years coming from Janesville, Wis.
Jerome was a building contractor his whole adult life and operated Palmer Builders, Inc. for thirty years. When he was ten years old, he was building wagons, and had built a boat. He was a very talented man.
He was active in 4H as a youngster and won the Rock County Fair Grand Champion Shetland Pony competition every year.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 113, in Rotonda West; Alpha 1 Association; and LBHS Navy Junior ROTC Booster Club, where he served as a chaperone for many of their competitions.
Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-eight years: Renee Palmer; one daughter: Callen (Jacob) Rhoads of Englewood; one son: Andrew J. Palmer of South Venice, Fla.; one sister: Mydella (William) Jorgensen of Janesville, Wis.; one brother: Russell (Sandra) Palmer of Englewood; one granddaughter: Harper Rhoads; brother-in-law: James DeWitt of Reedsburg, Wis., and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his sister, Nancy DeWitt.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Sarasota National VA Cemetery at 1 p.m., with U.S. Army honors.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
PUNTA GORDA
Joachim Fellmeth
Joachim (Uncle Joe) Oskar Fellmeth, 86, of Punta Gorda passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Uncle Joe was born on December 9, 1934 in Heilbronn, Germany. Uncle Joe immigrated to Canada at the age of 22 and shortly thereafter to the United States. Uncle Joe worked a variety of jobs and retired in 2008.
Uncle Joe is predeceased by his parents and brother, Peter Fellmeth, and survived by his sister, Heide Gunderson (Herb), and numerous nephews.
A private family celebration of Uncle Joe’s life was held on Saturday, October 23, 2021. To extend condolences to the family go to www.kayspongerpg.com.
NORTH PORT
John Joyce Jr.
John J. Joyce, Jr, age 55, of North Port, Fla., passed away on October 29, 2021. He was born in Suffern, N.Y., to John and Roseann Joyce on May 18, 1966. John came to North Port from Tomkins Cove, N.Y., 18 years ago, and was the owner of Sonic Concepts, Inc. John loved his work and his patients, and they love him. He was a committed wrestling coach with both North Port Youth Wrestling and North Port High School Wrestling. He spent his spare time with family and friends, making people laugh, playing guitar, riding his motorcycle, and eating!
Surviving family members include his wife, Maureen Joyce; daughters Angela Hopkins and her husband, Josh, and Nicole Joyce; sons Joseph Joyce and Dominic Joyce; his father, John Joyce, Sr. and his wife Karen; sisters Linda Simmons and her husband Timothy, and Suzanne Chapman and her fiancé Rusty; and many nieces and nephews and a grandniece and grandnephew. John was preceded in death by his mother, Roseann.
Visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home, North Port Chapel, on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at San Pedro Catholic Church on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 11 a.m.
To share a memory of John or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
