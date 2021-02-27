Susan Barbara Horrocks
Susan Barbara Horrocks passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Punta Gorda, Florida. She was born April 18, 1938, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, a daughter of Robert and Barbara (Chase) Van Blarcom and had been a lifelong area resident.
She graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1956. Susan was employed for many years at Johnson Howard Lumber Company before retiring in 1995. In retirement, she and her husband spent their summers in South Haven and winters in Florida. Susan was a member of many organizations including: Eagles Aerie 3531, American Legion Post 49, P.G.I.C.A., Elkettes, Twin Isles Country Club, Bay Shore Yacht Club, Punta Gorda Cruising Club, Just for Fun, Floridians, Kalamazoo Corvette Club, and Paradise Friends. Susan was a socializer and specialized in coordinating get-togethers and making connections with others. She especially liked watching the sunsets in South Haven.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David Van Blarcom. On June 29, 1957, she married James F. Horrocks, who survives. Also surviving are her children, Tammy Hoppe of Otsego, Timothy (Amy) Horrocks of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Teresa (Mark) Luke of Kalamazoo, and Thomas (Diane) Horrocks of Destrehan, Louisiana; grandchildren, Jonathan, Jennifer, Jason, Nolan, and Addyson; two great-grandchildren; sister, Betsey (Don) Barry; and several nieces.
Cremation has taken place and private internment services were held in Ft. Custer National Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held later.
Memorials may be directed to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services, 3926 S 9th St, Kalamazoo, MI 49009.
To view Susan’s personalized web page, please visit www.langelands.com
