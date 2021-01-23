Susan Holly Harris

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, loving mother, grandmother and friend Susan Holly Harris, passed away at the age of 65. Sue was born on Nov. 19, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, to Casey and Naomi Gantner. She received her teaching degree from University of South Florida and was a cherished public school teacher in Charlotte County for 35 years. Sue had a passion for teaching and continued to teach Sunday School and swim lessons at her local YMCA after her retirement. She was known for her kindness, goodwill toward others and cheerful nature.

She is survived by her three sons, Daniel McIntosh of Port Charlotte, Florida; David McIntosh of Winter Garden, Florida; and Douglas McIntosh of Naples, Florida.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Laishley Park, in Punta Gorda.

