Susan J. Christie, 71, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on May 8, 2021.
Susan was the wife of Robert Christie for 32 years. She was the mother of four: Mike Strong, Wendy Christie, Tanya Hobbs and Laura Cantu. She had six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Tom Ford of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Mike Ford, of Punta Gorda, Florida.
Susan was born in Indiana where she worked for a law firm. When she moved to Florida in 1996, she started a career at Moffitt Cancer Center, where she proudly retired after 20 years.
The love of Robert’s life will be missed so very much.
