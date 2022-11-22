Susan Kay Beggs

Susan Kay Beggs, nee Rubach, 71, of Port Charlotte, Fla., born September 10, 1951 in Murphysboro, Ill., to Herman and Jacqueline (Lemmerman) Rubach, passed away peacefully with family at her side Sunday afternoon November 6, 2022, at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital in Sarasota, Fla.

She grew up in Pinckneyville, Ill., and attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill, earning a Master's Degree in Business Education. She was a Professor at Vincennes University in Vincennes, IN until she followed her heart back to southern Illinois where she married Terry Beggs at the First Methodist Church in Du Quoin, Ill. on August 5, 1978. Susan removed the "obey" from her vows and Terry used "Susan" in his vows, but has always called her Sparky from the time he was introduced to his true life-partner.


