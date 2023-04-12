Susan S. Rousseau

Susan Margaret Rousseau (née Schaer), 70, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2023 in Hartford, Connecticut after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Susan was born on June 3, 1952 to Victor and Lillian Schaer (née Stasonis), in Prospect, Connecticut. Susan was the devoted wife of 44 years to Dennis Paul Rousseau of Waterbury, Connecticut. She is survived by her husband Dennis, her four children Eric Rousseau, Stephanie Shepherd (née Rousseau), Jacqueline Rousseau, and David Rousseau, her grandsons Eric Rousseau II and Gage Rousseau, siblings Donald Schaer and Lynn Cancelli (née Schaer), as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Susan dedicated her life to being an excellent wife and wonderful mother. She excelled at championing her family, supporting them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. She was a kind, caring, and giving person who always put the needs of others before her own. She was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. Susan was a source of inspiration to everyone whose lives she touched, with her enormous heart, unconquerable spirit, and boundless creativity. Susan earned her Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Computer Science from Central Connecticut State University, and participated in doctorate programs at the University of Connecticut. She became the Department Head of Computer Science at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) in New London, Connecticut, as well as aided and joined in her husband's business ventures across the years. Despite being extremely successful professionally, her heart remained at home, where she nurtured and guided her children with her love of history, literature, science, language, geography, and mathematics. Susan was an excellent artist, painting beautiful portraits and landscapes. She was an avid gardener and kept her homes surrounded by exquisite flowers. Susan will be deeply missed by her husband, children, and all who knew her. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10:00 am at Ss. Isidore and Maria Parish at St. Augustine Church, 55 Hopewell Rd., South Glastonbury. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Glastonbury. Family and friends may call on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
