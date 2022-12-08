Susan T. McCrory of Port Charlotte passed away on November 11, 2022. She was 79. Known by her family and friends as a "tough cookie", she faced life with tenacity, and with her unrelenting positive attitude would overcome every challenge that dared to come her way. Education, family, friends and faith were her pillars. Born to German immigrant parents in New York City, she was the fourth of five very independent and close-knit girls. Susan met her husband James McCrory while attending Pace University and they were married shortly after graduation.
Susan was a great cook, she was dedicated to family and life-long friendships, enjoyed the NYC nightlife, loved to travel the world, was as sharp as a tack, worked hard and kept her friends and family close. She was the keeper of all the funniest stories, and her phone calls always ended with "just one more story" making her the "queen of the goodbyes". She knew what was right and what was wrong and was not afraid to call a spade when she saw one. Susan was 50 when Jim passed away. She moved to Port Charlotte in 2012 to be closer to her sister Pat but never left her New York friends and New York stories. As was her way, she immediately began making new friends by filling her social calendar with lunch and dinner dates, and along with the occasional cocktail she seamlessly combined the worlds of Port Charlotte and New York. She became an active member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she enjoyed friendships and prayer. She lived the way many of us hope to, her time filled with social engagements with both new and life-long friends alike.
Susan is survived by her sister Sandra Olson. And when the time is right, we all look forward to hearing more stories from the queen of the good byes!
A celebration of Susan's life will be held 3 .pm., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
