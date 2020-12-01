Suzanne Atkins
Suzanne Atkins of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Born Dec. 18, 1941, to Robert and Virginia Dalton in Marion, Ind., Suzanne, her husband, “Zack,” and their two sons moved to Port Charlotte in 1969.
Suzanne was an avid reader, who was especially fond of mysteries, and a skilled player of bridge and euchre. For 40+ years, she and a cherished group of seven other women played monthly at one another’s homes while working, raising their children, and caring for their families.
Suzanne’s love for the Lord directed her from an early age. Suzanne married Zack, the love of her life, in 1961 at The First United Methodist Church in Gas City, Ind. She regularly attended church after she and her family moved to Florida, and she ensured a sound faith formation for each of her children.
Known for her unwavering, positive outlook on life, Suzanne approached every setback and challenge with grace. Her deep conviction that everything happened for a reason, according to God’s divine plan, gave her tremendous peace. Suzanne was the soul of her family, and she lived her life certain she was called to that purpose.
Suzanne is survived by her beloved husband of more than 59 years, Zack. Their love was perfected across decades, epitomized the sacrificial nature of marriage, and modeled what it meant to truly become one.
Suzanne is also survived by her loving children, Bobby (Karyn) Atkins of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Kristin (Mark) Cuilla of Clayton, N.C.; her grandchildren, Alexi (Chas) Neal, Chase and Riley Cuilla; her sisters, Anna (Jim) Kinzie and Valerie “Dodie” Hatfield and their families. Suzanne was preceded in death by her son, Ted (Lynn) Atkins.
We are beyond grateful to The First United Methodist Church (now ReNewed Life Church) in Gas City for welcoming Suzanne home for her viewing and funeral service on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Suzanne’s viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and her funeral service will begin immediately thereafter. Suzanne will be interred at Riverside Cemetery near her parents following her funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that remembrances be made to Transitions LifeCare, 484 NC-42, Clayton, NC 27520, or to ReNewed Life Church, 213 E. S. “A” Street, Gas City, Indiana 46933.
Please visit Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service to leave the family your thoughts, memories, and condolences on the online tribute wall at www.nswcares.com.
