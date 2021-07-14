Suzanne M. Caputo-Hauck-Bristow, 67, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died peacefully at home, Saturday, July 10, 2021, surrounded by family.
Suzanne was born Aug. 24, 1953, in Glen Falls, N.Y., to the late Frank and Barbara (nee Tuttle) Caputo. She moved to Port Charlotte from Montpelier, Vermont, in 1999 to be closer to her family. Suzanne spent her life caring for others before herself, her family above all.
Survived by her loving family, her husband Allen Bristow and five children, Adam Hauck, Rachel Rogers, Daniel Hauck, Stephen Hauck and Ashleigh Bristow; her four siblings, Betsy Meseck, Christine Caputo, David Caputo and Karen Hayward; and eight grandchildren.
Memorial services celebrating Suzanne’s life will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Laishley Park Community Room, 120 Laishley Ct, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, a church or favorite charity.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.