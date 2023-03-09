Sylvia Jelinek, and 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Englewood, Fl. n Dec. 22, 2022, surrounded by family.
She was born Sept. 6,1929, in Fox River Grove, Il., to Charles and Emily Spevak. She married Vlastimal Thomas Jelinek on July 15, 1950 and lived in the Chicago area, raising their 3 children there. She was a very involved and caring wife and mother, taking her kids to music lessons, baseball games, school activities and coaching summer girls softball.
After closing their camera business in Westchester, Il. 1985, they moved to Florida. Sylvia worked for Loveland Center for Handicapped Adults as the Workshop Supervisor before her retirement.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Tom in 2013, sister Alice Kniffin, parents and grandson Kyle Bassett.
She is survived by her children: Cindy (Tad) Bassett, Tom Jelinek, Janice (Jerry) Lindberg; grandchildren: Allison (John Buehrig)Bassett, Traci Bryan, T im (K rystina) Bryan, Jeff (Lena)Jelinek, Maj. William (Erica) Lindberg, Derrick (fiance Xiao Dan Zeng) Lindberg, and 9 great grand children.
The family would like to thank Tidewell Hospice for all their tender loving care.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 17
, at 1:00p.m. at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, Englewood in the Chapel. Luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Loveland Center for Handicapped Adults in Venice, Florida in Sylvia's name.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.