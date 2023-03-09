Sylvia Jelinek, and 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Englewood, Fl. n Dec. 22, 2022, surrounded by family.

She was born Sept. 6,1929, in Fox River Grove, Il., to Charles and Emily Spevak. She married Vlastimal Thomas Jelinek on July 15, 1950 and lived in the Chicago area, raising their 3 children there. She was a very involved and caring wife and mother, taking her kids to music lessons, baseball games, school activities and coaching summer girls softball.


Load entries