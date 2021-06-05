Thaddeus Pernak

Thaddeus Pernak

Thaddeus Pernak, 68, of Englewood, Florida, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice.

Born on Nov. 7, 1952, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Dr. Thaddeus and Clair (Gunther) Pernak; he had been a resident of Charlotte County for three years coming from Lake City, Florida.

A 20-year U. S. Army veteran, he retired in 1993 after serving as a recruiter for the last 10 years of his career. Thaddeus enjoyed golfing, bowling and bingo.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 42 years, Donna C. Pernak; two sons, Paul (Felicia) of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Richard (Lisa) of Arlington, Massachusetts; one sister, Susan (Tom) Tuohy of Harve De Grace, Maryland; and five grandchildren, Kylie, Kaylee, Kira, Dakota and Amelia Pernak.

A committal service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Sarasota National VA Cemetery.

Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.

Load entries