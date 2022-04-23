Thelma Hagberg James

On Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, Thelma Harriet Hagberg James passed away peacefully. She was 94 years old.
A lifelong Florida native, Thelma was well-loved by her family, friends, nieces, nephews, and eight siblings. Thelma grew up in Hialeah, Fla., in a large family with New Englander parents who settled in South Florida during the early 1900's Boom Days.
Thelma attended Miami Edison High School where she gave the salutatory address and later graduated from Stetson University in 1949 with degrees in English and Music. She began her teaching career in Hialeah where she met and married John T. James in 1951. Thelma served as choir and music director in many small Florida churches alongside her husband, a Baptist minister, for over 50 years.
Thelma sang in the Sarasota Chapter of Sweet Adelines International Chorus and with the "Still Sharp Singers" and "Barbershop Belles" while living in Charlottesville, Virginia from 2008-2013.
After returning to Port Charlotte, Florida in 2013, she sang duets with her husband at the weekly "Fun With Music" event at Charlotte Cultural Center. She is now singing with the angels' chorus.
Thelma is survived by her husband of 70 years, Rev. John T. James, her son Charles; daughter, Margaret; and granddaughter, Jillian. She was predeceased in death by a daughter, Lorna. She is also survived by two brothers, Everett Stephen Hagberg and Rodney Hagberg, along with over 25 nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life with family members will be held at a later date at Tatum Ridge Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida, her final resting place.
