Theresa S. Albright
Theresa S. Albright, 88, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Feb. 20, 2021. She was born on Oct. 10, 1932, to John and Brigid Sweeney in Narberth, Pennsylvania. Theresa moved to Punta Gorda in 1994 from Narberth, Pennsylvania, and was the owner of a travel agency. She was a member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge and the Sacred Heart Church.
Theresa will be deeply missed by her husband of 30 years, John; stepdaughter, Susan Lamb; stepsons, John and Rob Albright; and one grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Suzanne Spollen and Catherine Prendergast.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on March 4, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Memorial donations may be made in Theresa’s name to the Holy Rosary Sisters, 741 Polo Road, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Theresa, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
