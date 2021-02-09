Thomas Alvin Rich
Thomas Alvin Rich, 74, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Born on Aug. 27, 1946, in Ellsworth, Maine to the late Lyford and Nellie (Walls) Rich; he served in the U.S. Navy.
Tom retired from the floor covering industry and had moved to Charlotte County sixteen years ago from Chelmsford, Massachusetts.
Survivors include his wife of twenty-three years: Julie A. Rich; two children: Christina “Tina” Rich of Port Charlotte, Florida, and David (Darlene) Rich of Lowell, Massachusetts; three sisters: Pamela Reed of Bar Harbor, Maine, Valerie Allen of Haverhill, Massachusetts, Crystal Fleming of Broadway, Virginia; one brother: Fred Rich of Bar Harbor, Maine; one grandson: William Henry Rich.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. David Episcopal Church, 401 South Broadway, Englewood, FL 34223.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. David’s Episcopal Church in memory of Thomas Rich.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the Rich family at www.englewoodfh.com
