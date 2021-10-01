Thomas and Leslie Van Kampen

Thomas (75) and Leslie Van Kampen (67) of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully and together on Saturday, September 11, 2021, with close family members at their bedside.
Tom was born on April 29, 1946 in Holland, Mich., to John Van Kampen and Blanche Hasty. He attended Holland High School and left at the age of 16 to join the US Army. While proudly serving his country, he earned his GED. During his time in the Army, Tom was a Drill Instructor and a Cook. He also qualified as an Air Traffic Controller.
Leslie was born on May 11, 1954, in Grand Rapids, Mich., to Clyde VanderLeest and Florence Branch. She graduated in 1972 from Grand Rapids Public Schools and worked until retiring with Tom to Idaho and latterly to Florida.
Tom and Leslie shared three key loves in life; each other, their family, and the outdoors, and spent a great deal of time together riding, camping out, hunting and fishing. Leslie was also a keen gardener and was justifiably proud of her garden in Challis Idaho. Tom and Leslie were a hugely affectionate couple with each other, and with their family and friends never forgetting to tell people and each other how much they loved them. They were married for 45 years and enjoyed life to the full, particularly so when they were with their family or friends.
Tom and Leslie are survived by Tom’s children and Leslie’s stepchildren, Aaron and Erik, and Erik’s wife Jo; grandchildren, Abby and Caleb, and Jake, Ben and Izzy; Tom’s brother Terry and his wife Julie and sister-in-law Bonnie; and Leslie’s sister, Sandra. Tom and Leslie were preceded in death by their parents. Tom was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jim and Dale Van Kampen. Leslie was preceded in death by her brother, Scott VanderLeest.
In accordance with Tom and Leslie’s wishes, there are no services taking place at this time. Please visit www.kayspongerpg.com to share memories and leave condolences to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.