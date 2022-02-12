Thomas Carroll

After a five month stay in a Care Center with continuing medical issues, Thomas Joseph Carroll, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022, with his family at his side. He was born September 1, 1942, in Chicago, Ill., to John and Bernadette Carroll. Tom graduated from Leo Catholic High School and Chicago State University in 1969 with his bachelor's degree. While serving in the Army Reserve, he began his career with the Internal Revenue Service in 1970.
Tom had a life-long, very successful career with the IRS. His employment took him to Des Moines, Iowa; Dallas, Texas; and Washington, D.C., where he was accepted into the Executive Services Program. He became the National Director of Quality and served in that capacity until 1999. He and his family lived in Des Moines, Iowa; Plano, Texas; and Arlington, Va., before moving to Punta Gorda, Fla., following his retirement
Tom enjoyed many hobbies including photography, cooking and baking, stained glass and wine making. He and Sondra frequently explored the D.C. area by bicycle. After retiring, they began sailing and made coastal trips and several ventures to the Bahamas. Later they began RVing extensively in Florida and across the country. While in Punta Gorda, Tom was active in a Concerned Citizens Committee, the Elks Club, the PGICA Mariners, and the Punta Gorda Sailing Club.
Meeting people and making friends were easy for Tom. Ask anyone who knew him and you would be told how he lit up a room with his endearing personality and his humor and quick wit. He enjoyed playing Euchre and Mexican Train. Tom loved entertaining and participating in happy hours, dinners, and his men's morning coffee klatch.
Tom had two very special "family members" — Max and Lexie. These little Yorkies brought him many hours of enjoyment. Max sat on Tom's shoulders in the car and when watching TV. He was at home on the sailboat and in the motorcoach. Tom referred to Max as his special "service dog" and tried to take him everywhere. Later, Lexie joined the family. She was a great comfort to Tom in recent months. At the care center, she would visit and cuddle up next to him for hours.
Tom had an ongoing battle with cancer diagnosed in 2018. Following a serious fall and surgery in September 2021, he needed nursing care.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jim, and his infant sister Bernadette. He is survived by his beautiful and devoted wife, Sondra, sons Thomas Michael (Meeghan) Carroll, Kevin Patrick (Julie) Carroll, step-children Jeannine (April) Christowski, Joseph (Cathie) Christowski, and Jeffrey Christowski, twelve grandchildren, and three great grandchildren and his first wife, Suzanne Speer Carroll.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Research Association or the American Cancer Society.
