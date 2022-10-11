Thomas Charles Kelly, 68, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home in Englewood, Fla.
Tom was born on July 12, 1954, in Long Island, N.Y. He lived much of his life in New Jersey, growing up in South Plainfield and living in Middlesex and Clementon before moving to Florida about 13 years ago.
Before he retired, Tom had worked for the Federal Reserve Bank for 35 years and was a member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association.
Tom lived in, and enjoyed being part of, the Park Forest community in Englewood. He belonged to St. Raphael Catholic Church and served as an usher at Saturday Mass. He was proud to be a member of the Knights of Columbus, as his father had been.
Tom was a good man who had an encyclopedic knowledge of oldies music, especially bands popular in the 60s and 70s. He will be very much missed by his sisters, Susan Kelly of Washington, D.C., and Eileen Eng of West New York, N.J.; niece Kelly Eng and her husband Job Gregory; niece Geneva Eng; nephew Alexander Eng; and brother-in-law Christopher Cardinale.
He was predeceased by his parents, James and Marian Kelly, and his sister, Jeanne Cardinale.
There will be a Mass celebrating Tom's life at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Englewood.
Memorial contributions can be made to Englewood Helping Hand, 700 E. Dearborn Street, Englewood, FL 34223.
Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
