Thomas Ciranello
Thomas Ciranello, loving husband, and father of two daughters, passed away on March 4, 2021, at the age of 84. Thomas (Tom) was born on June 29, 1936, in Bayonne, New Jersey, to Louis and Helen (Janecko).
He spent the majority of his career working as a supervisor at AT&T until he retired in December 1989. On Oct. 5, 1957, he married Anne Marie Lynch. Together they proudly raised two daughters, Gerilyn (Geri) and Genifer (Geni). Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. He will forever be remembered by his family for his generosity, selflessness, intelligence and his caring nature that extended way beyond his own family; as well as his devotion to ensure his daughters always succeeded in any endeavors they pursued.
Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Louis; and his mother, Helen (Janecko) Ciranello; his sister, Concetta (Ciranello) Chandler; his son-in-law, Jose I. Domingo, MD; his brother-in-law and dear friend, Henry Mastowski; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Raymond and Barbara Lynch.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Marie (Lynch); his children, Gerilyn (Ciranello) Domingo, Genifer (Ciranello) Mastrella and Frank Mastrella. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Rhiannon (Mastrella) Dennis and Daniel Domingo; and his treasured great-grandson, Vincent Mastrella. He is also survived by his in-laws, Patricia (Lynch) Mastowski and Brian and Lois (Lynch) Stout. Thomas was also loved by many cousins, nieces and nephews and family friends.
Visitation will be held 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte. A private interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice Inc. or St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
