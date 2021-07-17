Thomas E. (Bo) Fraser II

Thomas E. (Bo) Fraser II, 71, of Placida, Florida, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at his home.

Bo was born to Thomas E. and Theresa Fraser on Oct. 7, 1949, in Arlington, Virginia. Bo was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea during the Vietnam era. Bo loved life to the fullest. He was an avid fisherman and later became captain of a tarpon fishing charter service. He loved his family and spending time in the outdoors. He will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew him.

Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Pede; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving parents and his sister, Susan Ann Fraser.

Inurnment will be held at a later date in Arlington, Virginia.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

