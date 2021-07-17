Thomas E. (Bo) Fraser II, 71, of Placida, Florida, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at his home.
Bo was born to Thomas E. and Theresa Fraser on Oct. 7, 1949, in Arlington, Virginia. Bo was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea during the Vietnam era. Bo loved life to the fullest. He was an avid fisherman and later became captain of a tarpon fishing charter service. He loved his family and spending time in the outdoors. He will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew him.
Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Pede; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving parents and his sister, Susan Ann Fraser.
Inurnment will be held at a later date in Arlington, Virginia.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.