Thomas J. Friess, Sr.
Thomas J. Friess, Sr., 81, passed away peacefully in his home, in Port Charlotte, Florida, Jan. 15, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 10, 1940, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Desire and Marie (Bellear) Friess.
He spent 33 years serving in the New York Army National Guard, beginning at the Missle Site in Orangeburg, New York, and retiring from AASF#3, Latham, New York.
Tom enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf and just being outside in the sunshine.
Tommy moved to Burnt Hills, New York, in 1981 where he spent the next 30 years and turning from a city dweller to someone who is happy to live in the county.
He moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, in 2011, where he enjoyed “not having to shovel sunshine.”
His happiest moments were spent with his grandchildren and their friends, making them french toast, pizza or burgers … almost always at a moment’s notice.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; sons, Thomas Friess Jr. and Brian Hasbrock; step-daughters, Amy Bentley (James) and Elizabeth Malizia (Anthony); brother, Arthur Friess (Linda); grandchildren, Samantha Andryshak(Blake), Katie Friess (Cory), Haley Jansen, and Sean Bentley; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Gemma and Rylan; cousin Evelyn (Bellear), Hegler; nieces and nephews; and a dear brother-in-law, Steve Moskwa (Susan).
He was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah Fowler; grandson, Thomas Jansen; brothers, Clifford Friess, William Friess and Richard Friess.
Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to share a memory and extend condolences to the family.
