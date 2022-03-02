Thomas J Hickey

Thomas "Tom" J. Hickey, 66, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died suddenly Thursday, February 24, 2022, at home.
He was born February 26, 1955, in Dover, N.J., to the late Starrett and Eva Mae (Ferrell) Hickey. Tom retired December 31, 2011, after 25 years of service as a Police Lieutenant for Washington Township, N.J. Police Department. He was well respected by his co-workers and the community. He treated everyone with respect and they respected him back.
Tom enjoyed 10 years in retirement doing what he loved the most, fishing, golfing, laughing and having a cocktail and cigar with his friends. He was always there for everyone.
Survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Elizabeth R. Hickey of Punta Gorda; a brother, Grant Hickey of Johns Creek, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service celebrating Tom's life will be held Friday 11a.m., March 11, 2022 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 215 Mary Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Also, for his New Jersey friends there will be a memorial service held later in New Jersey. Tom's cremated remains will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico off Boca Grande, Florida in the fall with immediate family and friends.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to "Jonny and Xena Spread the Word Foundation" for the special needs community and animal rescue at 3000 Old Alabama Rd, Suite 119, #281, Johns Creek, GA 30022 or to the Peace River Wildlife Center, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
