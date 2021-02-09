Thomas James Gorman
Thomas James Gorman, 77 of Punta Gorda, Florida, and previously of Hopewell Junction, New York, passed away on Feb. 5, 2021, at Bayfront Hospital in Port Charlotte.
A memorial service in Thomas’ honor will be held on Thursday (tomorrow), Feb. 11, 2021, starting at 1 p.m., with time to greet and visit with the family immediately following.
Services will be held at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
For more information, to read full obituary or leave an online condolence, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
