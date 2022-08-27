Thomas 'Tom' Jefferson LeVines went to be with his Lord Saturday, August 20, 2022 while at Edgewater at Waterman Village in Mount Dora, Fla. Tom's life can be summed up in his favorite sermon title, Love is a Spendthrift, based on the writings of Paul Scherer, "Love is a spendthrift, leaves its arithmetic at home, is always 'in the red.' And God is Love." Tom loved his Christ and as God commanded, his love extended to all people. No one knows how many lives he influenced through the years.

Tom was born in Arcadia, Fla., on February 3, 1929 to Eugene Osborne LeVines (1892-1972) and Minnie Mercer LeVines (1899-1994). He had one sister, Jannie Laura LeVines (1927-2017). Tom moved to Virginia when he was 16 and graduated from George Washington High School. After serving in the Army for two years he was discharged in 1954. He married Shirley Mae Heflin on March 20, 1954.

