Thomas 'Tom' Jefferson LeVines went to be with his Lord Saturday, August 20, 2022 while at Edgewater at Waterman Village in Mount Dora, Fla. Tom's life can be summed up in his favorite sermon title, Love is a Spendthrift, based on the writings of Paul Scherer, "Love is a spendthrift, leaves its arithmetic at home, is always 'in the red.' And God is Love." Tom loved his Christ and as God commanded, his love extended to all people. No one knows how many lives he influenced through the years.
Tom was born in Arcadia, Fla., on February 3, 1929 to Eugene Osborne LeVines (1892-1972) and Minnie Mercer LeVines (1899-1994). He had one sister, Jannie Laura LeVines (1927-2017). Tom moved to Virginia when he was 16 and graduated from George Washington High School. After serving in the Army for two years he was discharged in 1954. He married Shirley Mae Heflin on March 20, 1954.
Tom attended Bluefield College (VA) before graduating with a B. A. from Wake Forest College (NC) and a M. Div. from Southeastern Theological Seminary (NC). He pastored five congregations in Virginia and Florida, as well as serving many additional churches as interim, supply, and guest minister. He served Lyles Baptist Church (VA) for a combined 30 years as both his first and last ministries.
Tom was also passionate about working with his hands, skilled as a mechanic, builder, and woodworker. He rebuilt dozens of vehicles over the course of his lifetime. He built a large geodesic home for his family from his own customized designs, which featured a central spiral wood staircase. He crafted two cradles for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
LeVines is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley Heflin LeVines; and their children Thomas Allen LeVines and Eugene Osborne LeVines and wife Ellis; grandchildren Valen LeVines Clore and husband Daniel, Kacy LeVines Tillman and husband Alex, George LeVines and partner Laura Curtis, and Jesse LeVines; great-grandchildren Dorothy Curtis, Suzi Curtis, and Levi Tillman.
The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Oak Ridge Street, Arcadia, Florida 34266.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lyles Baptist Church, P.O. Box 475, Palmyra, VA 22963.
