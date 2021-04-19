Thomas Kieran Larkin
Tom Larkin, 87, beloved husband of Diane (Yaeger) Hodgson, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at his home in Port Charlotte.
A native of Ireland and a longtime Florida resident, he was born in St. Johns, County Roscommon on December 26, 1933. After immigrating to the United States, he served in the U.S. Air Force as Pipe Sergeant, and later made his career as Ships’ Engineer in the maritime service.
An awarded bagpiper, Tom was Post Piper for American Legion Post 110 in Port Charlotte, and VFW Post 5890, of which he was a lifetime member. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Diane; and four sisters, Mary Larkin, of Norwood, Massachusetts; Bridget Knight, of Kent, England; Josephine Casey of Norwood, and Phyllis McDonnell, of West Roxbury, Massachusetts. Funeral Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Church West Roxbury, MA on April 23, 2021 and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, one of his favorite charities.
