Thomas M. D'Andrea, Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired), age 92, passed away on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023, in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Born October 30, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of Thomas J. D'Andrea and Mary Bowler. A graduate of Rollins College, Tom entered Navel flight training at Pensacola, Florida in 1952 and honorably served as a fighter pilot and officer his entire career. After completion of flight training, he joined the famed "Checkerboard" squadron (VMA-312) and began flying the F-86 Sabre Jet in Korea. In 1956, Tom was selected as the aide de-camp to the Commanding General of the First Marine Aircraft Wing in South Korea. During his tour, Tom flew the AD-2 Skyraider, and in late 1956, transferred to NAS Atsugi, Japan joining VMF-235 where he flew the FJ-4 Fury. Returning to the U.S. in 1957, he served as the jet flight instructor at the El Toro Air Station in California.


   
