Thomas M. D'Andrea, Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired), age 92, passed away on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023, in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Born October 30, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of Thomas J. D'Andrea and Mary Bowler. A graduate of Rollins College, Tom entered Navel flight training at Pensacola, Florida in 1952 and honorably served as a fighter pilot and officer his entire career. After completion of flight training, he joined the famed "Checkerboard" squadron (VMA-312) and began flying the F-86 Sabre Jet in Korea. In 1956, Tom was selected as the aide de-camp to the Commanding General of the First Marine Aircraft Wing in South Korea. During his tour, Tom flew the AD-2 Skyraider, and in late 1956, transferred to NAS Atsugi, Japan joining VMF-235 where he flew the FJ-4 Fury. Returning to the U.S. in 1957, he served as the jet flight instructor at the El Toro Air Station in California.
Tom transferred to Japan, joining Marine Fighter Squadron 115 where he was designated the Air Wings standardization pilot for the "Skyrays". After serving with the Third Marine Aircraft Wing flying A4D-2 Skyhawks, Captain D'Andrea transferred to Headquarters Marine Corps in Washington D.C. where he served as the Radio-Television Officer for the Corps. While there, he worked with Hollywood television and motion picture producers such as Gene Roddenberry, Danny Thomas, and Sheldon Leonard, and helped create the television series "Gomer Pyle." Tom created and produced an in-house motion picture series titled "The Commandant's Special Reports" The very first film in the series titled "A War Within a War" received national acclaim by being awarded the Freedom Foundation Film Award.
In Viet Nam, Tom served as executive officer for VMA-211 during which he flew 18 combat missions and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and four Air Medals as well as the Bronze Star. Later in Da Nang, Tom led his men on two separate occasions into night ground action during rocket attacks on the Da Nang Air Base. Tom was awarded the Bronze Star with combat "V" and the Navy's Commendation Medal with combat "V" for each of the engagements.
After returning to the States, Tom commanded VMA-331. During the next 12 months, the squadron flew 10,000 accident-free hours and was awarded the Aviation Safety Award for 1968. For his leadership, Tom was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. In August 1969, Tom began service at The Department of Defense, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs.. For three years, he served as Chief of the Audio-Visual News Branch at the Pentagon where he worked with National Newspapers, Radio, and Television. Tom provided technical advice with movies such as "Tora! Tora! Tora!", "In Harm's Way" and the television series "Baa Baa Blacksheep". Upon his departure, Tom received his second Meritorious Service Award.
In July of 1972, Lieutenant Colonel D'Andrea departed for Iwakuni, Japan and assumed command of Marine Headquarters Squadron One, leading a 1,400-man unit and operational command of R4D-8 aircraft. For his performance as commanding officer, Tom was awarded his third Meritorious Service Medal. Returning to the U.S., in 1974, Lieutenant-Colonel D'Andrea was given the responsibility for creating The Marine Corps' Aviation Museum at Quantico, Virginia and in 1975 was promoted to the rank of Colonel. At the National Convention of the Marine Corps' Aviation Association, Colonel D'Andrea received the coveted "Fighting Hawk" award. For his dedication to duty in creating the Marine Corp's Aviation Museum, Tom was awarded the Legion of Merit. In July of 1980, Colonel Thomas M. D'Andrea retired and moved his family to Punta Gorda, Florida.
Tom is preceded in death by his father, Thomas J. D'Andrea, his mother Mary King and his beloved wife of 51 years, Diane C. D'Andrea. Tom is survived by his children Rick D'Andrea and Elizabeth Schusterman (Jay); sister Maureen Garrard; grandchildren Sarah A. Hipp (Ryan) and Annabella S. D'Andrea; great-granddaughter Aria Hipp as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Roberson Funeral Home in Punta Gorda, located at 215 Mary Street, on Saturday April 29th beginning at 2:00 with services at 3pm.
To share Toms' love and conviction to the core values of his country, the Marine Corps and Naval Aviation, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Museum of Naval Aviation.
Friends may visit robersonfh.com online to extend their condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Punta Gorda Chapel.
