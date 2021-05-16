Thomas P. Reiter
Thomas P. Reiter of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on May 9, 2021.
Tom was born on June 18, 1951. in Flint, Mich., to Thomas and Sally Reiter. He graduated from Wylie E. Groves High School in Birmingham, Mich. His entire career was in the food industry spanning from Traverse City, Mich. to Isla Mirada, Fla.
He prepared numerous and fabulous meals for his family as well as creating a cookbook with recipes borrowed and created with his culinary mind. He also had an uncanny eye for interior decorating which was used in restaurants and specialty stores. Tom’s creativity made a mark on many lives with his unending talents.
Tom was a past member of the Punta Gorda Moose Lodge and the American Legion. A special thank you to Bucky and Paula McQueen for providing a place of sanctuary for Tom which provided peace, serenity and roaming wildlife.
Tom is survived by his ex-wife and close friend Shirley (Sam) Tracy and Marianne Weaver. Children Kara (Ron) Zeller and Laura (Bill) Sampson and grandson Alestair., mother Sally Reiter, sister Karan (Frank) Garner, brother Pat (Patty) Reiter and nephew Austin (Lindsey) Reiter, he was preceded in death by father Thomas Reiter.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.