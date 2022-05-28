Thomas Paul Bonacuse, Sr.

Thomas P. Bonacuse, Sr., passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Thomas was born on April 20, 1935 in Scranton, Pa., to the late Peter Paul and Vera Marie (Pane) Bonacuse. He married Alice Marie Craney on October 5, 1958. They raised five children and enjoyed over 47 years of marriage together until Alice's passing on July 6, 2005. Thomas later married Peggy Luan Morrow on November 1, 2006, who survives him. Thomas is also survived by his loving children, Thomas (Amy), Jr., Peter (Kathy), T. Michael (Sarah), Anthony (Polly), and Paul (Lisa); stepdaughter, Allison Grand; grandchildren, Caitlin (Brendan), Duncan, Mariel (Nick), Braden, Alexandra, Nathaniel, Olivia, Gregson, Ian, Dominic, Maria, Salvatore, Rocco, Ashley, and Megan; one great-grandchild; and his sisters, Maria (Scott, deceased) White, and Elaine (Joseph) Fusina. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Elanor Bonacuse.
A visitation for Thomas will be held Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 125 S. Carrollton St., Malvern, OH 44644, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Thomas will be laid to rest in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Malvern, OH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or St. Francis Xavier Church, PO Box 275, Minerva, OH 44657.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.karlofh.com for the Bonacuse family. Karlo-Libby, 330-494-9644
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.