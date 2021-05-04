Horner

Tiffiney Lea Horner

Tiffiney Lea Horner, 39, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte. Tiffiney is survived by her family; a son, George E. Bailey III (23); two daughters, Taylor M. Martinez (23) and Alexus D. Szuba (15); one granddaughter, Athena G. Martinez (1); father, Robert Keith Durrance; stepfather, Raymond J. Gosses; mother, Sandra K. Gosses; two brothers, Michael J. Anderson and Adam J. Horner; and one sister, Beverly J. Meyer.

A Celebration of Life service for Tiffiney’s family and friends will be held at Port Charlotte Faith Life Church (On the corner Yorkshire and Illade) on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.

