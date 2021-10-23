Timothy Charles Wilburn, 51, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Tim was born July 13, 1970, in Punta Gorda, and lived here is entire life. He attended Charlotte High School and it was there that he met his future wife, Lynda. They dated for 10 years before getting married in 1999. Tim worked in construction most of his life. He eventually obtained employment with the city of Punta Gorda, and worked there for a total of 11½ years, most recently as a utilities maintenance worker.
It has been said that Tim never met a stranger. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Tim was a huge NASCAR fan, so much so, that in his younger days he was Crew Chief on the pit crew of his good friend’s local racing team and traveled around Florida chasing the checkered flag. They were definitely a winning team. He also enjoyed watching football and going out on his boat. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family, especially his two boys.
Tim is survived by his loving family, his wife of 22 years, Lynda A. Wilburn; his two sons, Colin James Wilburn and Liam Thomas Wilburn; his mother, Linda Wilburn; a sister, Lisa (Johnny) Wilburn Johnson; a brother, Jason (Brittany) Wilburn; a nephew, Lane Wilburn; a brother-in-law, James (Maite) Condon; and many extended family members. Timothy was preceded in death by his father, Charles M. Wilburn; and his in-laws, William T. Condon and Marie Condon.
There will be a Memorial gathering celebrating Tim’s life on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Roberson Funeral Home, 215 Mary St., Punta Gorda.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangement by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
