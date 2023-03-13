Timothy J. Costello

Timothy Joseph Costello was born in Plainfield, New Jersey on December 27th, 1966 to Robert and Mary Ellen Costello. After living in New Jersey for several years, Tim's family relocated to Colorado, and eventually to Venice, Florida in 1978. Soon after graduating from Venice High School, he attended The Venice Fire Academy. Tim fearlessly served Charlotte County as a firefighter for 25 years. While working in Charlotte County, Tim created a charity, Firefighters for Kids, to provide Christmas presents and meals for families in need. Tim retired from the fire department in February of 2015. Although he retired, Tim never stopped working. Tim owned his own painting business and often did various jobs for his customers. Aside from his admirable work ethic, Tim was a devoted husband, loving father, and adoring grandfather. Playing the air guitar while listening to classic rock, watching Notre Dame Football games with his son, jeep rides with the top down, and spending time with his family and close friends were some of his favorite hobbies. Tim will be forever missed and never forgotten. Tim is survived by his wife, Susan, son, Keenan, daughter, Delaney, daughter-in-law, Emily, son-in-law, Jackson, and his two granddaughters, McKenna and Finley. "Until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand"
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, Florida 34224 on Friday, March 17 at 9:30 a.m.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services
