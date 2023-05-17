Timothy Patrick O'Donnell

Timothy Patrick O'Donnell, 36 of Port Charlotte, FL lost his life May 13, 2023.

Timothy was born May 13, 1987, in Danbury, CT. He was a student at both Danbury High School in Danbury, CT and was a 2005 graduate of Lemon Bay High School, Englewood, FL. Tim was on the school track and wrestling teams from grammar school to high school, moving to Florida his senior year.


   
