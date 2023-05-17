Timothy Patrick O'Donnell, 36 of Port Charlotte, FL lost his life May 13, 2023.
Timothy was born May 13, 1987, in Danbury, CT. He was a student at both Danbury High School in Danbury, CT and was a 2005 graduate of Lemon Bay High School, Englewood, FL. Tim was on the school track and wrestling teams from grammar school to high school, moving to Florida his senior year.
Tim worked in the construction industry. He was a highly skilled carpenter and tile installer. He loved working on cars and helping his friends and family. He was a kind and gentle soul that always stopped what he was doing to lend a hand.
Tim was known for the love of shark tooth hunting and tinkering with cars, he also enjoyed the outdoors fishing, hunting, swimming, surfing; but he was the happiest when he was spending time with the love of his life, daughter, Madison O'Donnell. No matter how tired Tim was after work he was never to beat to chill with his girl. Together, they would garden, go shark tooth hunting, to the beach, do arts and crafts, paint nails and many loving facetime videos.
Survivors include his mother; Cathy Rosato O'Donnell (Roger) Redman of Port Charlotte: his father; Joseph O'Donnell of New York: Daughter; Madison O'Donnell and Son Michael O'Donnell: Sister-in-Law; Chrissy O'Donnell, Danbury, CT; Nephew; Joey O'Donnell. He is also survived by: three uncles; Joseph (Lisa) Rosato of Naugatuck, CT, James (Anna) Rosato of Roxbury, CT, Robert O'Donnell of New Milford, CT: one aunt; Diane (Craig) Refosco of Pennsylvania; many cousins. He was preceded in death by his twin brother; Michael O'Donnell, Port Charlotte FL and brother; Joseph O'Donnell, Danbury CT. Maternal grandparents Jean and Joseph Rosato of Englewood, Fl and Danbury, CT; paternal grandparents; Joseph and Barbara O'Donnell of Danbury, CT
The family would like to thank Rob for his friendship.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 19, 2023 5 PM until the Service time at 6:30 PM at Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. 3070 S. McCall Rd.
Memories of Tim become a part of us, we should not grieve but be grateful for the time we had.
