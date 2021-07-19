Tomas A. Loredo, beloved husband of Catherine Loredo, passed away July 16, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 50 years; two daughters, Colleen Smith and Catherine Sullivan, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandsons. Tom was a graduate of North Carolina State University and a chemical engineer with Reynolds Metals Company for 33 years. He will be greatly missed and loved by many.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Johnson-Taylor Funeral home in Punta Gorda, FL, on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by Johnson-Taylor Funeral & Cremation.

Load entries