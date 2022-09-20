Toni Denise Barcomb

Toni D Barcomb nee Robinson of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on Friday, September 16th, 2022, at the age of 62 years. Toni was born May 13th, 1960, in Rockingham, North Carolina to Richard Thomas Robinson and Peggy Jo Grooms.
After graduating from Richmond Senior High School, she went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Pembroke State University in 1982.
In 1982 she met Rick Barcomb at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. They were married in 1984 and had two children, Thomas Christian Barcomb in 1991 and Richard Joseph Barcomb in 1996.
Toni was an avid reader. Her greatest passion was cooking. She enjoyed learning new techniques and recipes. Card and board games were always a treat for her. She was intensely competitive at Scrabble. She was so competitive that her husband refused to play against her. He claims that when he knew she had won he would try to concede the match. She absolutely refused the concession and demanded that he finish the game. She would then go on to run up the score against her clearly outmatched opponent.
Toni was predeceased by her father "Tom" Robinson in 1999, her mother Peggy Jo Grooms in 2015 and her sister Millie Faye Robinson in 2017
She is survived by her husband Rick Barcomb, her two sons, Tom and Joe and her three sisters, Bennie Jo Schropp, Pamela Sue Brown and Lisa Renee Langley as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
There will be a private service for the immediate family. Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery.
