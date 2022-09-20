Toni Denise Barcomb

Toni D Barcomb nee Robinson of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on Friday, September 16th, 2022, at the age of 62 years. Toni was born May 13th, 1960, in Rockingham, North Carolina to Richard Thomas Robinson and Peggy Jo Grooms.

After graduating from Richmond Senior High School, she went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Pembroke State University in 1982.

